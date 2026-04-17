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Kinoafisha Films Bone Keeper Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:00 from 3400 ₸ 00:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
23:10 from 2800 ₸
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