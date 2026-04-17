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Bone Keeper
Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:00
from 3400 ₸
00:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
23:10
from 2800 ₸
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