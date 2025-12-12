Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhanaozen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Format
All
KK
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ruyn kim??
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Zhanaozen
g. Zhanaozen, TRK Zhanaozen, 5-y mikrorayon, 1
2D, KK
14:50
from 1700 ₸
16:40
from 1700 ₸
18:30
from 1900 ₸
20:20
from 1900 ₸
22:10
from 1900 ₸
23:20
from 1900 ₸
00:00
from 1900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree