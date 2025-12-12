Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Plan «Sh» Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen 14 December 2025

Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Zhanaozen

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, KZ
14:55 from 800 ₸ 23:55 from 1200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more