Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen

Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Sat 8 Sun 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Kinoplexx Zhanaozen g. Zhanaozen, TRK Zhanaozen, 5-y mikrorayon, 1
2D, KK
21:40 from 1900 ₸ 23:40 from 1900 ₸
Zhalyn 3D g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, KZ
22:00 from 1200 ₸
