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Kinoafisha Films Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen 8 June 2026

Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal Showtimes – 8 June 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, RU
13:05 from 700 ₸
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