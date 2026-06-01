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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen 22 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, RU
16:25 from 1000 ₸ 23:40 from 1200 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
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