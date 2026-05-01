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Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
5 May 2026
Gruzovichki Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, RU
13:50
from 800 ₸
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