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The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Tomorrow
25
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
18:20
from 2100 ₸
20:50
from 2100 ₸
23:20
from 1900 ₸
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