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Kinoafisha Films The Mandalorian & Grogu The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Tomorrow 25
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
18:20 from 2100 ₸ 20:50 from 2100 ₸ 23:20 from 1900 ₸
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