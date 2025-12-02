Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen 2 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 2 December 2025 Screenings in Zhanaozen

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, KZ
13:15 from 800 ₸ 15:10 from 900 ₸ 17:05 from 1000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more