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Kinoafisha Films Gateway to the West Showtimes for Gateway to the West (2022) in Zhanaozen today

Showtimes for Gateway to the West (2022) in Zhanaozen today

Gateway to the West
Gateway to the West Action, History 2022 / Hungary
All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Актау

Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Sun 23 Mon 24 Tue 25 Wed 26
Format
Group Screenings
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
13:10 from 15000 ₸ 15:10 from 15000 ₸ 18:30 from 3500 ₸ 22:20 from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
23:10 from 2700 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
19:00 from 1100 ₸
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