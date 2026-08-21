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Gateway to the West
Showtimes for Gateway to the West (2022) in Zhanaozen today
Showtimes for Gateway to the West (2022) in Zhanaozen today
Gateway to the West
Action, History
2022 / Hungary
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актау
Today
21
Tomorrow
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
13:10
from 15000 ₸
15:10
from 15000 ₸
18:30
from 3500 ₸
22:20
from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
23:10
from 2700 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
19:00
from 1100 ₸
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