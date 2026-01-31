Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Greenland: Migration Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Zhanaozen 2 February 2026

Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 2 February 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 31 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Greenland: Migration? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, RU
12:00 from 800 ₸ 17:00 from 1000 ₸
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more