Menu
Kinoafisha
Zhanaozen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Zhanaozen
7 January 2026
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 7 January 2026 Screenings in Zhanaozen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
3
Sun
4
Mon
5
Tue
6
Wed
7
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D
g. Zhanaozen, 3A mkrn, zdanie kinoteatra «Zhalyn»
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree