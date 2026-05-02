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Kinoafisha Films That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen 5 May 2026

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in Oskemen

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
13:40 from 2000 ₸
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