Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen
28 January 2026
Zhalmauyz Kempir Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
28
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhalmauyz Kempir?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
10:55
from 2200 ₸
12:25
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree