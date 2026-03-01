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Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
00:20 from 2000 ₸
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