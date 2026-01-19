Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zhumaqtan bilet Zhumaqtan bilet, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen 21 January 2026

Zhumaqtan bilet Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Oskemen

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zhumaqtan bilet? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
10:25 from 2200 ₸ 14:30 from 3200 ₸ 18:35 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Detective
Adulthood
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more