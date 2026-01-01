Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen 3 January 2026

Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 3 January 2026 Screenings in Oskemen

Tickets
All about film
Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Sat 3 Sun 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
00:45 from 3500 ₸ 10:55 from 2600 ₸ 19:00 from 3500 ₸ 20:55 from 3500 ₸ 21:25 from 3500 ₸ 22:50 from 3500 ₸ 23:20 from 3500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more