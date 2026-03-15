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Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen 16 March 2026

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 16 March 2026 Screenings in Oskemen

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
19:55 from 2000 ₸
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