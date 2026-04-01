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The Morrigan
The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Семей
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
17:00
from 1800 ₸
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