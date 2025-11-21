Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shay v bol'shom gorode Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Tickets
All about film
Today 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shay v bol'shom gorode? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
16:05 from 2700 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:35 from 3200 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Death Whisperer
Death Whisperer
2025, Thailand, Action, Horror, Thriller
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more