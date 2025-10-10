Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bolgan oqiga Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Tickets
All about film
Today 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
20:30 from 3200 ₸
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more