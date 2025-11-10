Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
10 November 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 10 November 2025 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
18:05
from 1800 ₸
20:05
from 1800 ₸
21:45
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Frankenstein: Legacy
2023, Great Britain, Drama, Thriller
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree