Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
Ифрит 2, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
10
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ифрит 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, KZ
18:15
from 3200 ₸
19:55
from 3200 ₸
21:35
from 3200 ₸
23:15
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree