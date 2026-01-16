Menu
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

Today 16
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
12:35 from 2200 ₸ 14:40 from 2700 ₸ 16:45 from 2700 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:55 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
