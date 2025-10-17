Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ice Fall Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Tickets
All about film
Today 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ice Fall? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
12:00 from 2200 ₸ 15:40 from 2700 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Popeye: The Slayer Man
2025, USA, Horror
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more