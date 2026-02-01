Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
15 February 2026
The Pout-Pout Fish Showtimes – 15 February 2026 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Facts
All about animated film
Tomorrow
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Pout-Pout Fish?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
10:40
from 2800 ₸
12:30
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lembayung
2024, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree