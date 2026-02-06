Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Surrender The Surrender, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

The Surrender, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen

Tickets
All about film
Today 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Surrender? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
18:45 from 3200 ₸ 21:25 from 3200 ₸
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Surrender
The Surrender
2025, USA / Canada, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Qiyal
Qiyal
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more