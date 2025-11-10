Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
10 November 2025
Bear Claw Camp Showtimes – 10 November 2025 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bear Claw Camp?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
11:05
from 1800 ₸
13:00
from 1800 ₸
16:15
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Frankenstein: Legacy
2023, Great Britain, Drama, Thriller
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree