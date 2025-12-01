Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Yolki 12
Yolki 12, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
30 December 2025
Yolki 12 Showtimes – 30 December 2025 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Tomorrow
29
Tue
30
Wed
31
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Yolki 12?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
20:45
from 1800 ₸
22:30
from 1800 ₸
23:25
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree