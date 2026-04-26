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Kinoafisha Films Kommersant Kommersant, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen 28 April 2026

Kommersant Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in Oskemen

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Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
10:30 from 2000 ₸ 16:50 from 2000 ₸ 23:45 from 2000 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Көлеңке
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Protector
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Forbidden Fruits
Forbidden Fruits
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Adaptation
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