Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Hoppers
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen
24 March 2026
Hoppers Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about animated film
Tomorrow
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Hoppers?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 2900 ₸
11:20
from 2800 ₸
12:25
from 2900 ₸
14:15
from 3200 ₸
16:15
from 3200 ₸
17:10
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree