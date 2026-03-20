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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen

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Today 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
18:35 from 3400 ₸ 19:05 from 3400 ₸ 21:30 from 3400 ₸ 22:00 from 3400 ₸ 23:15 from 3400 ₸
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