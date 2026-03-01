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Kinoafisha Films Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Oskemen 29 March 2026

Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Oskemen

Tickets
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Tomorrow 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
10:35 from 2800 ₸
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