Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Facts
All about film
Today
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Five Nights at Freddy's 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 2700 ₸
12:30
from 2700 ₸
14:35
from 3100 ₸
15:15
from 3000 ₸
16:40
from 3100 ₸
18:00
from 3500 ₸
18:45
from 3600 ₸
19:35
from 3500 ₸
20:50
from 3600 ₸
21:40
from 3500 ₸
22:55
from 3600 ₸
23:45
from 3500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree