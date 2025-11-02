Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
2 November 2025
The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
16:05
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree