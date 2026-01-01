Menu
Kinoafisha
Oskemen, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Oskemen
20 January 2026
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 20 January 2026 Screenings in Oskemen
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
20
Wed
21
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
10:55
from 1800 ₸
19:30
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Oiyn
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Detective
Adulthood
2025, USA, Comedy, Crime, Drama
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree