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Sverhsposobnye
Showtimes for Sverhsposobnye (2026) in Oral today
Showtimes for Sverhsposobnye (2026) in Oral today
Sverhsposobnye
Adventure
2026 / Kazakhstan
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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Showtimes in Аксай
Today
24
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
17:50
from 2200 ₸
19:00
from 2200 ₸
20:10
from 2200 ₸
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