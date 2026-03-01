Menu
Kinoafisha
Oral, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
20
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bayqa! Alayaq!?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
18:40
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree