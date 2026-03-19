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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Oral
19 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Oral
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20:50
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20:50
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
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