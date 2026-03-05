Menu
Mama, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Mama, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
20:00 from 2400 ₸ 21:30 from 2400 ₸ 23:30 from 2000 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D, KZ
19:35 21:25 23:15
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
