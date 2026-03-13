Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Oral

The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about film
Today 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Ghost Game? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
23:10 from 2200 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more