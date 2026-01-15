Menu
Kinoafisha
Oral, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gipnoz
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
15
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
23:40
from 2000 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
00:20
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree