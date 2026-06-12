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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Oral

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Evolution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
13:40 from 2000 ₸ 16:50 from 2000 ₸
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