Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
21:30
from 2400 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
01:00
from 2200 ₸
2D, KZ
20:00
21:00
21:40
23:20
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
