Menu
Kinoafisha
Oral, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Oral
1 January 2026
Dastur: Teris bata Showtimes – 1 January 2026 Screenings in Oral
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
1
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Dastur: Teris bata?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
23:40
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree