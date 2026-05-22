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Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Oral

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Аксай

Today 22
Format
Group Screenings
Cinema Park g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
00:00 from 2200 ₸
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