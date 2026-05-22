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Obsession
Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Oral
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Аксай
Today
22
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinema Park
g. Aksay, ul. Molodezhnaya, 13, TTs «Jarsuat», 3 etazh
2D
00:00
from 2200 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
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