Films
Adal
Adal, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Adal, 2025 Screening times in Oral
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kөrkem
g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
15:40
from 1800 ₸
17:10
from 2200 ₸
22:15
from 2200 ₸
23:45
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
