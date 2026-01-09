Menu
Kinoafisha
Oral, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Primate
Primate, 2026 Screening times in Oral
Primate, 2026 Screening times in Oral
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Актобе
Today
9
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
20:50
from 3500 ₸
22:40
from 3500 ₸
00:30
from 3100 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree