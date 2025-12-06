Menu
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue, 2025 Screening times in Oral

Kinoplexx Uralsk g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, RU
11:50 from 1800 ₸
Kөrkem g. Uralsk, prosp. Evraziya, 101, TTs «City Center»
2D
10:00 from 1800 ₸ 11:50 from 1800 ₸ 13:40 from 1800 ₸ 17:30 from 2200 ₸ 19:20 from 2200 ₸
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
