Films
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Oral
12 October 2025
Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Oral
About
Kinoplexx Uralsk
g. Uralsk, prosp. Abulhair hana, 179, TRK «Oral».
2D, KZ
11:50
from 1800 ₸
15:30
from 2000 ₸
21:40
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
